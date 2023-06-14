Black Mirror surprised the world when it confirmed the arrival of its sixth installment, after years of absence on Netflix. The series was not only one of the most popular at the time, but became a favorite of many, creating a solid viewer base.

Many great stars have passed through the episodes throughout the installments. However, during the sixth we will see several A-list actors. Michaela Coel, Aaron Paul, Hannah John-Kamen, Jon Hamm, Salma Hayek, Hayley Atwell, Daniel Kaluuya and Bryce Dallas Howard are some of them.

The wait is finally coming to an end, as it is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 15. This means that even though we haven’t seen the new stories yet, many fans are wondering if there will be more to come. Here, check if there will be a seventh season…

Black Mirror will have a Season 7 on Netflix?

The streaming platform has not yet confirmed the arrival of a seventh season. Especially because they have not yet released the five of the sixth which will debut on Thursday 15. However, this does not mean that the series will not return again.

Fans had to wait four years to see the new season, which was announced in May of this year. It is still too early for Netflix to give an answer about the future of the show, so we will have to wait until at least its big premiere.