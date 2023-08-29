Do most people hold onto the hope of leading a long, healthy, and joyful life? While this aspiration is widespread, not everyone knows the secrets of longevity. Dan Buettner, however, is an exception. Since the early 2000s, he has collaborated with National Geographic to crisscross the world, seeking out regions where people live significantly longer lives.

This ambitious endeavor eventually gave birth to the concept of “Blue Zones,” which he further explained in his bestselling book “The Blue Zone: 9 Lessons of Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest.” However, he will expand the concept in a new documentary series titled “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones,” which will arrive on Netflix.

This series explores the eating habits and ways of life of those who are fortunate enough to enjoy longer lives. Buettner explains, “The series is the culmination of 20 years of identifying and studying the world’s longest-lived people,” according to Netflix Tudum. So, what are the Blue Zones and when will the docu-series be available to watch?

What are the Blue Zones and what do they have in common?

What exactly are these renowned Blue Zones? Buettner’s extensive research has highlighted specific regions that stand out — Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California — all boasting a notable number of centenarians.

Interestingly, these Blue Zones exhibit a series of commonalities. These traits include a predominantly plant-based diet, an intrinsic inclination toward physical activity, and a profound emphasis on nurturing familial bonds.

When is “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” coming to Netflix?

The much-anticipated premiere of “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” is set for August 30th on Netflix. For those eager to further delve into Buettner’s insights, his latest book, “The Blue Zones: Secrets for Living Longer,” is currently available for pre-order and is scheduled for release on August 30th.