Netflix's Bridgerton: Who is the new character who will oppose Penelope in Season 3?

After much anticipation, the third season of Bridgerton has finally taken shape and color to be released on Netflix. This time the main focus will be on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

Following the success of the first two seasons, the streaming giant has decided to once again invest in this production by Shonda Rhimes, and new episodes will be arriving soon. They are currently in the post-production process.

This is because the filming for the season 3 concluded in February of this year. And while the series does not yet have a release date, some details about what’s to come are already known.

Which new character will be Penelope’s rival in the Season 3 of Bridgerton?

The love story of these two characters is based on Julia Quinn’s fourth book, “Romancing Mr. Bridgerton”, in which they are the main characters. In this edition, Penelope sets out to find a husband, while Colin tries to regain their friendship and helps her become an intriguing and captivating lady for the men of London society.

However, in this encounter between the protagonists, Penelope once again becomes disappointed in Colin due to the arrival of a new character: Lady Tiley Arnold.

This one will be portrayed by Hannah New, who was confirmed by Deadline as the new addition to the Bridgerton cast and will become the most significant rival to the person also portraying Lady Whistledown.

When Deadline reported Hannah New’s addition to the cast, they described her character as a bold widow who inherits the wealth of her late husband. It is precisely this that will capture Colin’s attention, as he has always been defined as an admirer of strong and independent women.

For this reason, Lady Tiley’s independence and strength could become a problem for Penelope, who has always been in love with her friend. However, the truth can only be known by waiting until the series premieres on Netflix.