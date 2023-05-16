Netflix has had a strong streak of successful shows and movies such as Jennifer Lopez’ The Mother, Queen Charlotte or The Night Agent. However, one show that is gaining popularity on the platform is the crime series ‘Missing: Dead or Alive.’

The show follows a series of investigations involving missing persons in South Carolina. However, it also has a focus on the detectives working on these cases, even showing part of their domestic life.

The series is based on the premise that in kidnapping cases, investigators know that the first 24 to 48 hours are crucial to finding the person alive. As the stories told in the miniseries are impactful, many viewers have wondered if the show is based on real life or if it’s staged. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Is ‘Missing: Dead or Alive’ real or fake?

The show follows real-life cases and detectives of the Missing Persons Unit in the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. . All of the cases which appeared on the show occurred between 2019 and 2021. The filmmakers were following the officers for three full years, except for the break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Missing: Dead or Alive is only four episodes long. The cases are the ones of the disparitions of Lorraine Garcia, Amirah Watson, David Taylor, and Sierra Stevens. The officers investigating are Captain Heidi Jackson, JP Smith and Vicki Rains.