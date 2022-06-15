Persuasion is the new Netflix adaptation that just with its trailer is already causing a furor, not only for its plot but also for its cast. Dakota Johnson will star in this acclaimed classic. Here, check it out when and where to watch it.

Persuasion is the new big production of the Netflix platform that will arrive as a movie this year. Although not much is known about this new version, some information has come to light. British theater director Carrie Cracknell, will be in charge of directing the film set.

This new adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel will have something particular, and that is that it will not be set in the author's time, but the protagonists will interpret the same story in present times.

The synopsis tells of Anne Elliot who is and always has been a woman struggling against the obstacles imposed on her by her family, whose wealth is disappearing fast. The 27-year-old has been waiting for a second chance at love when Frederick Wentworth, the man she once fell deeply in love with in the past, comes back into her life.

Persuasion: Release date

The official trailer was launched on June 14 on the platform's official networks. This is not the first time the acclaimed 1816 novel has been adapted -this would be the seventh-, since the first time it was on screen was in 1995, with a TV production starring Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds.

This new movie will hit the streaming platform on July 15. Images of the filming located in Bath, Great Britain, have already been leaked.

According to ComingSoon.net, this marks the feature directorial debut of Cracknell, who famously directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall/A Life.

Persuasion: Cast

One of the reasons why the trailer has had over 1 million views is because of its enshrined cast. Dakota Johnson will be the main character, playing the role of Anne. While Cosmo Jarvis will be Captain Frederick Wentworth and Henry Golding will play Mr. Elliot.

In addition to the main characters, the cast includes a long list of iconic actors and actresses, such as Ben Bailey Smith, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Edward Bluemel, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lydia Rose Bewley, Yolanda Kettle, Agni Scott, Jordan Long, Janet Henfrey, Ali Ariaie, Jake Siame, Stewart Scudamore and Richard Lloyd-Knight.