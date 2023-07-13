Quarterback is Netflix‘s new docu-series that portrays the lives of three great NFL and football stars. With only one day of premiere, it has already become one of the most watched titles on the platform in the United States.

The documentary follows American Football League players Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota on the field and at home during the 2022-23 season. It has only three episodes, so it could be considered a miniseries.

Several figures close to the athletes make small cameos in the show. One of them is Brittany Mahomes, the fitness trainer and social media influencer who is Patrick‘s wife. Here, check if there will be a second season…

Will Quarterback get a second season on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet confirmed if there will be a second season of Quarterback on the platform, as it is too soon, since it debuted only 24 hours ago. However, it is already one of the most popular sports docu-series in the United States.

This means that if all continues well and users pick up the show again, it could get its long-awaited renewal. Having only three episodes, the new season is expected to cover other NFL stars.