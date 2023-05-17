Rough Diamonds is the new Netflix series that is all the rage among viewers. Created by Yuval Yefet and Rotem Shamir, the story arrived on the streaming platform during the last days of April, with eight episodes in total. It has received positive reviews and has been positioned at number 8 of the most watched productions of the month.

The plot follows the life of Noah Wolfson, who must travel back home after the suicide of his younger brother. There he reconnects with the haredi community he left when he left the faith and at the same time tries to rescue his family’s trading business from the pressures of organized crime and a zealous local prosecutor.

Kevin Janssens (Black Lotus) and Ini Massez (Vermist) are two of the main actors who carry out the Belgian-born story, which is set in the community of Orthodox Jewish diamond traders in Antwerp. Now, it’s time to finally find out if the actors will be back for a second round of drama and action…

Will Rough Diamonds have a second season on Netflix?

Despite having premiered almost a month ago, Netflix has yet to make any statement about the future of the Belgian series. Rough Diamonds has gained a solid fan base with only eight episodes and the season finale had a pretty satisfying ending story-wise.

However, this doesn’t mean it can’t continue to expand. We will have to wait a while longer, until the creators make the big announcement or simply decide that this really is the end of the successful thriller, whose reviews have been quite good. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz assured that the plot is a “jewel that comes from the heart”.