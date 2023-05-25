Netflix's Selling Sunset: How old are each cast member?

Selling Sunset is one of the biggest reality TV shows on Netflix right now, and fans can’t get enough of the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group. Besides beautiful and luxurious houses, the appeal of the show is the different personalities of all the cast members.

There’s been plenty of drama in the office between some of the cast, but for the most part, they do their best to focus on business. However, without Christine Quinn, who left the show because she wanted to open her own brokerage with her husband, the show needed a new villain.

Enter the new brokers of the OG, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. Nicole, in particular, has become the new villain and has had a big feud with Chrishell Stause throughout the season. So, how old are the cast members? Check it out.

How old is the cast of Selling Sunset?

During Season 6 there was a lot of drama between some of the cast members. Not only between Chrishell and Nicole, but also between Bre and Chelsea. The show will come back for a seventh season. These are their ages:

Brett and Jason Oppenheim, co-founders of the Oppenheim Group, twin brothers.

Age: 46 years old.

Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), real estate agent, former Playboy Playmate and actress, is married to television personality Tarek El Moussa.

Age: 35 years old.

Mary Fitzgerald, real estate agent, previously dated Jason, but she married Romain in season two’s finale.

Age: 42 years old.

Christine Quinn, real estate agent, Chrishell’s rival, marries entrepreneur Christian Richard in season three’s finale. She is no longer part of the show.

Age: 34 years old.

Chrishell Stause, actress, real estate agent and recent addition to the Oppenheim Group, previously married to actor Justin Hartley.

Age: 41 years old.

Maya Vander, real estate agent, Israeli, commutes between Los Angeles and Miami

Age: 41 years old.

Davina Potratz, real estate agent. She joined rival agency Douglas Elliman but return to the show in season four.

Age: 46 years old.

Amanza Smith, real estate agent and interior designer. She has been part of the main cast since Season 2.

Age: 45 years old.

Emma Hernan, real estate agent, former Sports Illustrated model. She joined the Oppenheim Group in Season 4.

Age: 31 years old.

Vanessa Villela, real estate agent, Mexican-American soap opera star. She has been part of the show since Season 4.

Age: 45 years old.

Chelsea Lazkani, real estate agent, originally from London, she has been part of the show from Season 5.

Age: 30 years old.

Bre Tiesi has been on shows such as Love & Listings and WAGS, as well as having featured on Nick Cannon’s long-running show Wild ‘N Out.

Age: 32 years old.

Nicole Young moved to Los Angeles in 2007, and launched her real estate career after previously working as a marketing consultant.

Age: 37 years old.