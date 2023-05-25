Season 6 of Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix a few days ago, and fans have already binge-watched all the episodes. It actually became one of the most-streamed shows on the platform, and it’s currently number four in the United States.

The show follows real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group, who work with the most elite clients and most luxurious homes. Cast members include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkano, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, as well as new agents Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

After the sixth season ended up with a cliffhanger, fans want to see what’s next following Chrishell’s feud with new agent Nicole, as well as more on the drama between Bre and Chelsea. So, here’s everything we know about Selling Sunset season 7.

Is Selling Sunset coming back for season 7?

Yes, Netflix announced back in the day that the show was renewed for two more seasons (season 6 and season 7). Also, the show has already been filmed, as Netflix also announced at the end of Season 6.

When will Selling Sunset season 7 come out?

Per Cosmopolitan, Netflix likes to give some time between seasons even if they’re filmed back to back. The past seasons of Selling Sunset have come out yearly. However, it could possibly be released by the end of 2023.

Will season 7 be the last season?

Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements saying that this will be the end, so it’s possible that they get renewed. It all depends on what happens with the cast at Oppenheim Group.