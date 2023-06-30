Sylvester Stallone is one of the most popular stars in the world and has been a part of the film industry for many years. He has been nominated for three Oscars and has a filmography like few others.

Now, he will release Sly, his own documentary on Netflix. The series will tell a bit about the reflection he did on the price of filmmaking. The platform released this morning the first teaser, which promises to be one of the best productions.

It is not the first time that a superstar has decided to make a documentary series to tell from his perspective the path he has taken all these years. Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of them, which premiered a few months ago Arnold.

When is Sly coming to Netflix?

Sly will join the streaming platform near the end of the year, as it will premiere during November 2023. Netflix has not yet confirmed the specific date, so we will have to stay tuned.

“What’s better, to live with the illusion that you could have been great, or to actually have the opportunity to be great and blow it and realize you’re a failure?” questions Stallone in the teaser.