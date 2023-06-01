Netflix will tease all their upcoming movies and TV shows in a new Tudum event in Brazil. It’s going to be a 2-hour event in which the platform will release exclusive content, first looks and news, as well as behind the scenes, bloopers and more about your favorite shows and movies.
Of course, it will also be the place for new announcements, probably the release date of highly anticipated shows such as the Season 3 of Bridgerton or even renewals (XO, Kitty Season 2?).
This won’t be the only live event that the streamer will host this year, as the it is also hosting a similar event in Japan titled “Only on Netflix.” But, what can you expect from Tudum? Well, appearences of your favorite actors and more. Check out how to watch it.
Which stars are set to appear on Netflix’s Tudum 2023?
Stars that will reportedly appear are: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder, Nicola Coughlan, Chase Stokes, Gal Gadot, India Amarteifio, Gordon Cormier, Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Inaki Godoy, and more. There are also pre-taped clips too with Lily Collins, Jenna Ortega, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, John Boyega, Penn Badgley, Kevin Hart, and more.
When does the Global Tudum even take place?
Netflix has confirmed that a Global Tudum live stream will be taking place on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at 4:30pm EST. The event will take place at the São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park. It will last two hours.
Where can I watch Netflix’s Global Tudum event?
Per some posts from the stars, the Tudum 2023 event will be available on YouTube. It’s unclear whether the live show will be broadcast through the Netflix app itself.
Full List of Shows and Movies to Feature at Netflix Tudum 2023
3 Body Problem
All The Light We Cannot See
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Listed as Avatar: The Legend of Aang on the Brazillian promo)
Back at 15
Berlin
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
FUBAR
Elite
Emily in Paris
Extraction 2
Heartstopper
Heart of Stone
Lift
Love is Blind
Lupin
Never Have I Ever
One Piece
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Rebel Moon (Listed as Rebel Moon: The child [girl] of fire on the Brazillian promo)
Sintonia
Squid Game
Squid Game: The Challenge
Stranger Things
The Archies
The Chosen
The Witcher
They Cloned Tyrone
Through My Window: Across The Sea
Too Hot to Handle
Outer Banks
YOU
Wednesday