Netflix's Tudum 2023: When and where to watch the event, and which stars will appear

Netflix will tease all their upcoming movies and TV shows in a new Tudum event in Brazil. It’s going to be a 2-hour event in which the platform will release exclusive content, first looks and news, as well as behind the scenes, bloopers and more about your favorite shows and movies.

Of course, it will also be the place for new announcements, probably the release date of highly anticipated shows such as the Season 3 of Bridgerton or even renewals (XO, Kitty Season 2?).

This won’t be the only live event that the streamer will host this year, as the it is also hosting a similar event in Japan titled “Only on Netflix.” But, what can you expect from Tudum? Well, appearences of your favorite actors and more. Check out how to watch it.

Which stars are set to appear on Netflix’s Tudum 2023?

Stars that will reportedly appear are: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder, Nicola Coughlan, Chase Stokes, Gal Gadot, India Amarteifio, Gordon Cormier, Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Inaki Godoy, and more. There are also pre-taped clips too with Lily Collins, Jenna Ortega, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, John Boyega, Penn Badgley, Kevin Hart, and more.

When does the Global Tudum even take place?

Netflix has confirmed that a Global Tudum live stream will be taking place on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at 4:30pm EST. The event will take place at the São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park. It will last two hours.

Where can I watch Netflix’s Global Tudum event?

Per some posts from the stars, the Tudum 2023 event will be available on YouTube. It’s unclear whether the live show will be broadcast through the Netflix app itself.

Full List of Shows and Movies to Feature at Netflix Tudum 2023

3 Body Problem

All The Light We Cannot See

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Listed as Avatar: The Legend of Aang on the Brazillian promo)

Back at 15

Berlin

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

FUBAR

Elite

Emily in Paris

Extraction 2

Heartstopper

Heart of Stone

Lift

Love is Blind

Lupin

Never Have I Ever

One Piece

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rebel Moon (Listed as Rebel Moon: The child [girl] of fire on the Brazillian promo)

Sintonia

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

Stranger Things

The Archies

The Chosen

The Witcher

They Cloned Tyrone

Through My Window: Across The Sea

Too Hot to Handle

Outer Banks

YOU

Wednesday