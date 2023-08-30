Netflix celebrated its 26th anniversary of its launch and announced several significant additions to its catalog. Among them are classics and novelties that have been highly anticipated by users.
The streaming service has not only become one of the most popular and preferred platforms but has also grown into a massive giant that few can compete with. It boasts a wide variety and this has set it apart from the rest.
It’s not the first time the internal team has decided to refresh the titles it offers. Major productions have left the service, while others have found a new home. In September, many classic titles will be arriving on the platform…
Movies and series coming to Netflix US in September
In just two days, we’ll witness how Netflix refreshes its top 10 and its catalog simultaneously. Several classics are about to find a home on the red N platform, and new titles are also arriving, including new seasons and new movies.
Here, check out some of the productions:
- Arrival
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Baby Mama
- Miss Congeniality
- Stand by Me
- Superbad
- Fences
- Matilda
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Jaws 1-4
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Up in the Air
- Vice
- Love Again
- Anchorman 1 & 2
- 8 Mile
- A Day and a Half
- Disenchantment (Part 5)
- Field of Dreams
- Happy Ending
- Land of the Lost
- Love is Blind: After the Altar
- Mr Bean’s Holiday
- Public Enemies
- The Master of Disguise
- The Deer Hunter
- Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1)
- Once Upon a Crime
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
- Sex Education (Season 4)
- Spy Kids: Armageddon
- Love Is In The Air