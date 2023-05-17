Anna Cathcart is set to find love and herself in the new Netflix series. The story of XO, Kitty will follow the little sister of To All the Boys, who will spend her junior year in South Korea as her mother and her boyfriend, Dae. However, not everything is rosy and she will have to face life’s obstacles.

Jenny Han, creator of the franchise, is back as executive producer, showrunner and writer of the pilot episode. The project is marked as the first Netflix series to be spun off from a Netflix original movie. Several of the actors will be returning, such as Choi Min-young, who plays Dae-heon Kim.

When it was announced that the production was coming to the streaming service, many fans began to wonder if Lana Condor would be back as Kitty Song Covey’s older sister or if Noah Centineo would be making a cameo. Sadly no, the young stars will not be present in the episodes, as it is time for the story to focus on another character and not on them.

How many episodes will the first season of XO have, Kitty?

Tomorrow is the big day and starting May 18 the long awaited episodes of the spin-off will be available. Netflix confirmed that the new series will have a total of 10 episodes and that they will be released all together, so it’s the ideal time to have a big marathon.

The official synopsis published by IMDb states that “A new love story emerges when young celestina Kitty is reunited with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school where her late mother attended”.