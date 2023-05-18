Netflix has finally released the highly anticipated To All The Boys spin-off, XO, Kitty. The series follows Lara Jean’s little sister in her adventure in Seoul, South Korea. While Kitty (Anna Cathcart) travels with the hope to be with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi), she will be caught between several love interests.

In the series, Kitty flies to Seoul for her junior year of high school, following the steps of her late mother. Although romance is in the air, she will also make new friends and reconnect with the culture of her mom.

Apart from Dae, Kitty will meet French student Florian (Théo Augier), Quincy (Anthony Keyvan), Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) and Yuri (Gia Kim). So, who will Kitty end up with? Will she be with Dae or another student will catch her eye? Check out all the spoilers from the series!

XO, Kitty’s ending explained: Who she ends up with?

The ending of Season 1 of XO, Kitty has left fans with many expectations, as there are more questions than answers. One of them is who will end up with Kitty, as she has developed feelings for someone else. So, let’s recap.

When it comes to her love life, Kitty and Dae have broken up as she has feelings for Yuri. While she tries to suppress them, she realizes she can’t hide them anymore so she tells Dae, who certainly doesn’t take the news well.

On the other hand, Kitty tries to tell Yuri about how she feels, but she is constantly interrupted. At the end of the season, Kitty is also expelled from the school and she heads back to LA. However, on the plane, she bumps into Min Ho, who confesses he has fallen for her. So, it’s hinted that they could start something.