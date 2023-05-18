‘XO, Kitty,’ the spin-off of the ‘To All The Boys’ film series, it’s finally here and it’s already one of the most talked about Netflix shows on Twitter, being a trending topic since its release. The show, created by Jenny Han, stars Anna Cathcart, who reprises her role as Kitty, Lara Jean’s beloved little sister.

This time, Kitty will leave her own love story as she moves to Seoul and goes to a boarding school to be with her long-distance boyfriend Dae. However, she will find more than just love, as she will make new friends and reconnect with her late mother’s culture.

Cathcart was already one of the fan-favorite actresses in the original trilogy. But she now shines as the lead, and many people are discovering her now. Here, check out more about this actress such as her age, height, family and more.

How old is Anna Cathcart and how tall is she?

Cathcart was born on June 16, 2003 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is 19 years old. She has been acting since she was six years old in several TV shows and movies for Disney Channel and other networks.

How tall is Anna Cathcart?

She is reportedly 5 feet 4 and a half inches tall. Cathcart certainly has grown a lot since the last time we saw her in the To All The Boys movies. She first appeared in the role of Kitty in the first film when she was 14 years old.

Anna Cathcart’s ethnicity and family: Is she Korean?

Per an interview with Bustle, Cathcart said she is of Chinese and Irish descent. Apart from that, there’s not much information about her family. In the same interview she revealed that she almost didn’t get the role because producers wanted her to dye her hair black, but she said no.

Anna Cathcart’s movies and TV shows

While ‘XO, Kitty’ might be her first lead role, she has credits in many projects such as Odd Squad (2016–2019), Disney Channel films Descendants 2 (2017) and 3 (2019), and Zoe Valentine in the Brat web series of the same name (2019).

Does Anna Cathcart have a boyfriend?

So far, we don’t know anything about her dating life. Also, there have been no rumors of who she could be dating, and she hasn’t publicly announced that she’s in a relationship. So, that’s all we know about it.

What is Anna Cathcart’s net worth?

Per Capital FM, her net worth is said to be between $1 million – $5 million, according to a number of outlets online. This can be attributed to her several TV and movie roles over the years.