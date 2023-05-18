Although XO, Kitty premiered today, the series is already all the rage among Netflix users. The spin-off of To All the Boys has established a large fan base of its own and it’s time to find out what the future of the show, created by Jenny Han, is on the streaming platform.

The new show follows Lara Jean’s little sister, known as Kitty to her friends, who decides to move to a boarding school in Seoul, where she ends up reconnecting with her late mother’s culture, discovering secrets, making new bonds and reuniting with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae.

The ten episodes of the first season are filled with romance, drama, self-discovery and great music. The soundtrack is made up of big hits from popular bands, such as BTS and Blackpink. One of the most played in the background is Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears.

Will XO, Kitty get a second season on Netflix?

As expected, it is still too early to know if the spin-off of To All the Boys will have a new season. Netflix has not confirmed what will happen with the series starring Anna Cathcart, so it is estimated that we will have to wait at least another month to find out.

Spoiler Alert! – Cosmopolitan confirmed that the series ended in chaos. Kitty and Dae broke up, Min Ho admitted that he was in love with Kitty and she started to have feelings for Yuri. Many questions were left up in the air and few answers. So this should be resolved with the arrival of a second season….