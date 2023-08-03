Netflix: The Mexican comedy that has been trending again

Mexican productions have become recurring titles within the streaming platform of the big red N, since a few months ago there are continuously titles of this style within the top 10 worldwide.

Now it is a film from this country that has once again become a trend within the service. Elisa Miller directed the project, while Fernanda Eguiarte, Laura Norton and Marcelo Tobar wrote the script.

Aislinn Derbez and Meteora Fontana are two of the actresses in the main cast, which was full of Spanish-speaking stars. They were joined by Gil Cerezo, Miriam Chi Chim and Giuseppe Gamba.

Don’t Blame Karma! is the most watched Mexican rom-com on Netflix

Don’t Blame Karma! debuted last year on the big screen and after a long run in theaters, it joined Netflix’s catalog. This week it has been trending again, due to users sharing it on social networks.

The story follows Sara, who when her younger sister and her high school crush get engaged, must find out if her supposed bad luck is the real culprit of her misfortunes.