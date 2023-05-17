Ginny & Georgia has not only been one of the most popular series in the entire Netflix catalog, but also one of the most watched, and now it has managed to get its long-awaited renewal. It took several months before it was finally confirmed that the story will have its continuation, with Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as the main characters.

The plot of the next episodes is not yet known, nor when they will arrive to the streaming platform. But it is estimated that we will see what happens with Georgia, who has been arrested after marrying Paul. She was accused of murdering Tom, Cynthia’s husband. In Ginny’s case, she separated again from Marcus and the dramas continue to haunt her life.

Sarah Lampert, creator of the show, spoke to Deadline at the time and assured that the writers had done a good job creating tensions between the characters, so there would be more to exploit in the third edition. With the strike taking place in Hollywood, it is unclear if the script for the upcoming episodes are ready or still in development.

How many seasons will Ginny & Georgia have on Netflix?

Netflix has finally given its verdict regarding the future of the series. The platform’s official account posted a video on its social networks where the main actors inform that their show has been renewed. Ginny & Georgia is set to return for two more seasons.

The story will be developed in a third and fourth season. Debra J. Fisher, co-creator and writer, told The Wrap, “We know where the third season begins and ends and we know the end of the series finale“.