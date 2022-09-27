Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling, will be back for its fourth and final season. The series will also add a new member to the cast. Check out what we know.

Never Have I Ever Season 4: Cast, plot, release date and everything you need to know

Netflix's “Never Have I Ever” has established itself as one of the best TV shows for teenagers, and has helped launch the career of star Maitrey Ramakrishnan, as well as other leads such as Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison.

The show was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, and it follows Devi Vishwakumar (Ramakrishnan) throughout her high school years as she tries to overcome her dad’s death and navigate relationships and friendships.

After three successful seasons, Netflix's series will end with a fourth installment, as Devi and her friends prepare to graduate. And it seems that new actors are coming for the final chapter. Check out everything we know about Season 4, which is also the final one.

When will season 4 of NHIE come out?

Season 4 has already wrapped filming and it is expected to come in 2023. However, there is no official release window yet but fans expect that it will come to Netflix in Spring.

Never Have I Ever: Who will be in the cast?

We can expect that all of the main cast will return: Ramakrishnan, Lewison, Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan, Ben Norris, Lee Rodriguez, Megan Suri, Richa Moorjani and Ramona Young will all be back.

However, Anirudh Pisharody, who played Des in season 3, told People his character will not appear in the final chapter. On the other hand, the season will have a new heartthrob called Ethan (Michael Cimino), who was revealed as a “smoldering bad boy” during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM event.

What fans can expect for Season 4 of NHIE?

Talking to ELLE, co-creator Lang Fisher said that Devi will pick one of her two main love interests, Paxton or Ben. “There is a choice. [Devi] makes a choice…The winner wins,” she says “The only problem with it is—now I’m learning, as we’re making season 4—I’m like, ‘One team is going to be real mad at me.’”