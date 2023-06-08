Netflix released the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, where the story will come to its long awaited end. As always, the soundtrack does not disappoint and there are several great artists who have made their way through the final episodes.
This time we will see how Devi and her friends carry out the last year of high school, so it is a turning point in their lives, as they will have to make several decisions that will mark their future, such as where they will go to college or what dreams they will pursue.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison and many other of the show’s popular actors are back to bid farewell to the viewers. Here, check out which songs and singers have participated in the soundtrack of season four…
What songs make up the soundtrack for season 4 of Never Have I Ever?
Episode 1
- Just a Clown by Primer
- We’re (Not) Alone by Brother.
- You’re My Future by Rosie Thorne
- Do It by Spank
- Bye bye by Haiku Hands
Episode 2
- Different World by Billy Lemos & Danny Dwyer
- Waiting by Yb.
- Ride With Me by Harry McNally
Episode 3
- Design by TENDER
- Don’t Be Mad by Ryan Pate & Ollie Gabriel
- Floating (Kabul Fire RMX) by KUOKO, Farhot, AgaJon
Episode 4
- Touch by TENDER
- Sideways by Flasher
- Bad Girls by Kid Francescoli & Julia Minkin
Episode 5
- I Want You Around by DAZZ & Zombic
- Do Me A Favor by Keeks
Episode 6
- Caramel Flake by Tracy De Sá
- Living Legend by Ty Frankel, Chris Harris, and Davide Giovara
- my rose (Luca Edit) by Emma Castellino & Luca
Episode 7
- Reflection (feat. CHERITON) by Hi Frisco
- Heavy by Princess
- Chain Reaction by Cobra Man
- Modern Animal by Magic City Hippies
- What’s Life by De Lux
Episode 8
- No Sleep by CHILDREN
- Haunted by Equateur
- Back to Heaven by Later.
- THE DON by Raja Kumari & Shah Rule
Episode 9
- Two Cents by Lady Kash
- Air I Breathe by Sophie Blair
- BIG by Boyfriend
- Sucker by Kaptan
- Nightline by Ships & Uncle Gene
- Dreaming of U by Oberhofer
- Our New World by YUUL & Kyson
Episode 10
- Concrete by Barrie
- Breaking Apart by Caroline Kingsbury
- En Jeevan by Hariharan, Saindhavi & Vaikom Vijayalakshmi
- So Long to Red Lights (feat. Keyvous & Nice) by Leon Rockmore
- Guilty as Charged by Onbc
- Be Free by Vidya Vox
- Unchained Melody (harp cover)
- Salaam – Mujra by D. Sruthilaya Subiksha & Asavari Waikar Choir
- Saami Saami by Mounika Yadav & Devi Sri Prasad
- Strangers by lindsay & LANKS
- Fade Into You by Blonde Maze
- Rimembranze di Lambrate by Siher
- Don’t Know Why by Slowdive