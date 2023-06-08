Netflix released the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, where the story will come to its long awaited end. As always, the soundtrack does not disappoint and there are several great artists who have made their way through the final episodes.

This time we will see how Devi and her friends carry out the last year of high school, so it is a turning point in their lives, as they will have to make several decisions that will mark their future, such as where they will go to college or what dreams they will pursue.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison and many other of the show’s popular actors are back to bid farewell to the viewers. Here, check out which songs and singers have participated in the soundtrack of season four…

What songs make up the soundtrack for season 4 of Never Have I Ever?

Episode 1

Just a Clown by Primer

We’re (Not) Alone by Brother.

You’re My Future by Rosie Thorne

Do It by Spank

Bye bye by Haiku Hands

Episode 2

Different World by Billy Lemos & Danny Dwyer

Waiting by Yb.

Ride With Me by Harry McNally

Episode 3

Design by TENDER

Don’t Be Mad by Ryan Pate & Ollie Gabriel

Floating (Kabul Fire RMX) by KUOKO, Farhot, AgaJon

Episode 4

Touch by TENDER

Sideways by Flasher

Bad Girls by Kid Francescoli & Julia Minkin

Episode 5

I Want You Around by DAZZ & Zombic

Do Me A Favor by Keeks

Episode 6

Caramel Flake by Tracy De Sá

Living Legend by Ty Frankel, Chris Harris, and Davide Giovara

my rose (Luca Edit) by Emma Castellino & Luca

Episode 7

Reflection (feat. CHERITON) by Hi Frisco

Heavy by Princess

Chain Reaction by Cobra Man

Modern Animal by Magic City Hippies

What’s Life by De Lux

Episode 8

No Sleep by CHILDREN

Haunted by Equateur

Back to Heaven by Later.

THE DON by Raja Kumari & Shah Rule

Episode 9

Two Cents by Lady Kash

Air I Breathe by Sophie Blair

BIG by Boyfriend

Sucker by Kaptan

Nightline by Ships & Uncle Gene

Dreaming of U by Oberhofer

Our New World by YUUL & Kyson

Episode 10