Never Have I Ever is back with its third season and Netflix has already announced that it has been renewed for a fourth and final season. So we will have more Devi, Paxton and Ben for a while! The production company announced that during its premiere in 2020, more than 40 million households watched the episodes of the first season.
After seeing how the second season ended, audiences were left wanting more comedy and romance so they ended up releasing 10 more episodes in a third season that premiered on August 12.
The series, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet, centers on the character of Devi, a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl who, after the death of her father, must lose feeling in her legs. One day she miraculously recovers and stands on her legs in an attempt to see her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida.
'Never Have I Ever' Soundtrack: Entire tracklist
Episode 1:
- Dream of You by Josha Daniel
- Lilac House by Half Waif
- Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Clementine by ilo ilo
- Prom by Riah
- Wedding Bells by Metronomy
Episode 2:
- In The Eyes Of Our Love by Yumi Zouma
- Gorgeous by Yuksek featuring Confidence Man
- Weekend Friend by Goth Babe
Episode 3:
- Pride by Froyo
- Not About You by Haiku Hands
- Don't You Know I Want by slowblood
- Before the Fall by afternoon bike ride featuring Ryan Hemsworth
Episode 4:
- Aubrey Plaza by Nick Ward
- Right Here by Mr J
- Light Up The Party by Skully Boyz
- I Don't Want To Be Friends by Rosemary Fairweather
- Hello Goodbye by Angie Hudson
- Pears by Weston Estate
- Rear View by Lanks
Episode 5:
- Muchas by Myd featuring Cola Boyy
- Hotel Demano by MUNYA
- Eres Tú by Carla Morrison
Episode 6:
- Party Like a Human by General Elektriks
- 2073 by Noir Disco
- Rhinestone Summer by Innocent Bird
Episode 7:
- I've Been Feeling Something Lately by Goodside
- Nothing But Love by Caitlyn Scarlett & Raf Riley
- Bitter Leaf by LANKS
Episode 8:
- Passion by RAC featuring Louis The Child
- Feels Right by Roosevelt
- Boxes by GRAE
- Slow Love by TENDER
Episode 9:
- Do U Know What I Mean by marsfade
Episode 10:
- Real Life by Beauty Queen
- Omens by Joni
- Car Keys by Jaguar Sun
- Runaway (Instrumental) by AURORA
- Take Off by Prinze George