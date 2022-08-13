Never Have I Ever has released 10 new episodes with the arrival of the third season and one of the most interesting factors of this installment is its soundtrack, not only for its diversity but also for the great artists that make it up. Here is the full list of artists and songs that appear in each episode.

Never Have I Ever is back with its third season and Netflix has already announced that it has been renewed for a fourth and final season. So we will have more Devi, Paxton and Ben for a while! The production company announced that during its premiere in 2020, more than 40 million households watched the episodes of the first season.

After seeing how the second season ended, audiences were left wanting more comedy and romance so they ended up releasing 10 more episodes in a third season that premiered on August 12.

The series, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet, centers on the character of Devi, a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl who, after the death of her father, must lose feeling in her legs. One day she miraculously recovers and stands on her legs in an attempt to see her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

'Never Have I Ever' Soundtrack: Entire tracklist

Episode 1:

Dream of You by Josha Daniel

Lilac House by Half Waif

Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Clementine by ilo ilo

Prom by Riah

Wedding Bells by Metronomy

Episode 2:

In The Eyes Of Our Love by Yumi Zouma

Gorgeous by Yuksek featuring Confidence Man

Weekend Friend by Goth Babe

Episode 3:

Pride by Froyo

Not About You by Haiku Hands

Don't You Know I Want by slowblood

Before the Fall by afternoon bike ride featuring Ryan Hemsworth

Episode 4:

Aubrey Plaza by Nick Ward

Right Here by Mr J

Light Up The Party by Skully Boyz

I Don't Want To Be Friends by Rosemary Fairweather

Hello Goodbye by Angie Hudson

Pears by Weston Estate

Rear View by Lanks

Episode 5:

Muchas by Myd featuring Cola Boyy

Hotel Demano by MUNYA

Eres Tú by Carla Morrison

Episode 6:

Party Like a Human by General Elektriks

2073 by Noir Disco

Rhinestone Summer by Innocent Bird

Episode 7:

I've Been Feeling Something Lately by Goodside

Nothing But Love by Caitlyn Scarlett & Raf Riley

Bitter Leaf by LANKS

Episode 8:

Passion by RAC featuring Louis The Child

Feels Right by Roosevelt

Boxes by GRAE

Slow Love by TENDER

Episode 9:

Do U Know What I Mean by marsfade

Episode 10: