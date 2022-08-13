The Netflix production, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet, will arrive with more comedy, dramas and love conflicts in the fourth season. Never Have I Ever has installed itself as one of the most watched series on the platform and here we tell you how long it will be until the arrival of its last chapters.

Yesterday saw the premiere of the third season of Never Have I Ever, the Netflix series that has driven its young adult audience crazy and fans are already clamoring for more, so the production company confirmed the arrival of a fourth and final season of the drama starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet.

Spoiler alert! - Devi, the female lead character, is finally realizing that boys are neither the beginning nor the end of life. Now, with her senior year in high school approaching, she has many more lessons to learn. But we will no doubt see her feelings start to get in turmoil, as she's freaking out about Ben, but Paxton is still hanging around.

The characters of one of the most watched series in the catalog are preparing to close their cycle in the production company, while some will have to choose between their gang of best friends and their family. The fourth season will bring a conclusion to the adult lives of Devi, Paxton, Ben and everyone close to them.

When will the last chapters of 'Never Have I Ever' be released?

The final season does not yet have a release date, but is likely to arrive sometime in the summer of 2023. The first season was released in April 2020 and the others in July and August. So far it was announced that the chapters to be released will be 5 and will be written by Mindy Kaling, Erica Oyama, Gabe Liedman, Amina Munir, Christina Hjelm and Carley Whitt.

"Hello crickets! We have some morning announcements for you: the third season of Me Never is launching this summer! Plus, we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, so we're absolutely thrilled. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and fun adventures we have in store for you. Thank you to all of our fans for your support, especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans.We love you! - Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher", confirmed in March of this year.

Who will be in season 4 of Never Have I Ever?

Needless to say, most of the actors will return to play their characters once again. In the last season we will see again Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Ramona Young as Eleanor and Megan Suri as Aneesa.

On the other hand we will also see the main guys of the series, although we will have a small change. Jaren Lewison will almost certainly return as Ben, as he has been quite involved in Devi's life, while Darren Barnet will return as Paxton but will have a reduced role, as his character is moving to Arizona to start college.

Benjamin Norris will appear as Trent, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini, Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Manish Kulkarni and Niecy Nash as Dr. Ryan.