Season 4 of TV series 'New Amsterdam' will come to an end this week. Here, check out when and how to stream the big finale of the NBC medical drama starring Ryan Eggold.

New Amsterdam: When and how to watch or stream the Season 4 finale?

May is ending, which means that several of our series are ending their seasons. Among them is Season 4 of ‘New Amsterdam’, the NBC medical drama and the series finale of ‘This Is Us’, starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.

In ‘New Amsterdam’, which is renewed for a shortened fifth and final season, there are many things going on before the season wraps up. The wedding between Max and Helen is threatened by a storm, while there are questions about the future of the hospital.

Executive producer David Schulner said to TVLine that the finale will have another cliffhanger, as it’s usual for the show. So, if you don’t want to miss the ending of Season 4 of ‘New Amsterdam’, here check out how you can watch it or stream it.

New Amsterdam Season 4 finale: Time and how to stream it

The finale of the fourth season of New Amsterdam will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, May 24 at 10/9c. You can also stream it live on fuboTV (free-trial) and Peacock, with the Premium plans not the free-one.

On the other hand, Season 5 of ‘New Amsterdam’ will only have 13 episodes. However, there’s no release date yet. However, ABC confirmed that the fifth season will premiere during the fall TV season and the show is also keeping its Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET time slot.

Also, for the fifth season, so far, the main cast will return: Ryan Eggold (Max Goodwin), Freema Agyeman (Helen Sharpe), Janet Montgomery (Lauren Bloom), Jocko Sims (Floyd Reynolds), and Tyler Labine (Iggy Frome).