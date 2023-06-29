Neymar was supposed to be the star of PSG when the French club paid a record $222 million transfer fee to Barcelona in 2017. However, the Brazilian player has been more known because of massive scandals rather than his performances on the field.

Just a few weeks ago, Neymar had to issue a public apology for his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, after Fernanda Campos, a famous influencer, accused him of cheating.

Following Neymar’s promise of future good behavior on Instagram, the soccer star seems to have done it again. Now, a top model has exposed the player from PSG following an inappropriate message.

Neymar is accused of cheating by model Celeste Bright

Celeste Bright is a famous American model with more than 1.3 million followers on her official Instagram account. She works for NEXT Models Miami agency and is also an ambassador of Fashion Nova.

In an Instagram story which immediately went viral, the model accused Neymar of answering with an emoji to one his posts. “If you have a girlfriend or wife, don’t DM girls. It’s wrong. Very disrespectful to your significant other.”

Celeste Bright posted that message accompanied by the capture of Neymar’s emoji. Two hands together and the request to be able to talk were sent to the model at 12:31 AM according to the picture. So far, there hasn’t been a reaction from the Brazilian player or his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.