Neymar is in a lot of trouble off the field. Just a few weeks ago, Fernanda Campos, a Brazilian influencer, exposed him cheating on his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. As a consequence, the player had to offer a public apology on Instagram guaranteeing these kind of episodes wouldn’t happen again.

Then, Celeste Bright, a famous American model with more than 1.3 million followers on her official Instagram account, accused Neymar of inappropriate messages.

So, after all these scandals, Neymar had enough. The player had already been criticized for his performances on the field with PSG and many fans want him out of France because of this type of controversies.

Neymar’s controversial answer to cheating scandals

Neymar hasn’t lived up to the expectations at PSG. That star caliber roster alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe was a failure and the Brazilian player keeps giving fuel to his critics with so many scandals.

Now, after Celeste Bright put him again on the spotlight, Neymar posted a very cryptic message on Twitter for all the women who have exposed the situation: “Anybody else?”

Neymar accompanied that phrase written in Portuguese, “Mais alguém?“, with an emoji laughing out loud. Many people believe this could be an unnecessary challenge by the player which might end up being very costly.