Nicholas Galitzine is one of the most talked about actors this year, due to his premieres and upcoming productions such as: Cinderella, Purple Hearts and Red, White & Royal Blue. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the actor, such as his age, his net worth and more.

Nicholas Galitzine is one of the main characters in Netflix's new young adult production, Purple Hearts. The plot follows Cassie, played by Sofia Carson, and Luke, his character, a young U.S. Marine. The film brings a mix between Dear John and A Star is Born.

The actor is in a great moment of his career. He has shared the stage with big names such as Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn in Chambers, Anjelica Huston in The Watcher in the Woods, Camila Cabello in the new Cinderella and Andrew Scott in Handsome Devil.

He will next be playing Prince Henry of England in the adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez, who will play Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States. The story is about what happens when the First Born of the United States and the Prince of England fall in love.

Nicholas Galitzine's Family

His family consists of her parents and sister. His father, Geoffrey, is a prominent businessman, a descendant of the House of Golitsyn (a family of Russian nobility who came to England as refugees from the Bolshevik Coup and the Red Terror). His mother, Lora, is Greek-American and his sister, Lexi, is an interior remodeler.

Nicholas Galitzine's Age and Height

The actor is 27 years old, born September 29, 1994 and is 6 feet (1,83 m) tall. Since he was a child he has always liked sports and physical activity. He used to play rugby and soccer, in addition to participating in multiple athletics competitions at county level. It has been an important part of his life, to always stay active.

Nicholas Galitzine's Career

He studied at Dulwich College while being part of a youth theater company, called Pleasance Islington. In 2014, he landed his first role in The Beat Beneath My Feet alongside Luke Perry, where in addition to being one of the leads, he performed several songs for the film's soundtrack.

Music has always been a big focus in his life. We have seen him in several musical productions, performing great covers of iconic songs, such as Whatta Man / Seven Nation Army, in the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, Cinderella (with singer Camila Cabello).

In 2015 he participated in the TV series Legends and the following year he was in the drama High Strung. Soon after, he gave life to a gay student in Handsome Devil. It was a great year for him due to the fact that he was later nominated for five awards at the 15th Irish Film & Television Awards.

He has also been seen in productions such as The Watcher in the Woods, where he plays Mark Fleming. While in The Changeover he plays Sorensen Carlisle, in Chambers he plays Elliott Lefevre, in Share he plays A.J., in The Craft: Legacy he plays Timmy and in his latest film, Purple Hearts, he plays Luke.

Nicholas Galitzine's Net Worth

His net worth is $5 million, according to HollywoodsMagazine. Currently most actors have as another major source of income sponsorships with brands. Like Zendaya with Smart Water. It has not yet been revealed the amount of money Nicholas gets for his collaboration with multiple brands or even with his modeling career.

His wealth so far is thanks to his participation in movies and TV shows. Undoubtedly the actor is building a great career and has the whole industry ahead of him. In 2015, he was named Star of Tomorrow by Screen International.