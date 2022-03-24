This is something that everybody wanted but that no one dared to say. Nicolas Cage as Dracula is a must and we always like to see this particular actor in action. In this article we will tell you why Cage as 'Dracula' is a huge thing on the internet.

Now we really do fear. Nicolas Cage is at a very strange moment of his career. On one hand, we can see the actor carry out independent projects displaying a very high level of interpretation, like Pig.

Jobs that, of course, would drive him back to enter the Hollywood industry to recover his place, which he lost over time by getting into increasingly crazy and convoluted films, taking his facial expressions to the limit and playing with his body language.

He is a very good actor with a crazy attitude, but he is back. “Renfield,” is an upcoming horror-comedy from director Chris McKay, in which he will get into the skin of Dracula himself accompanying Nicholas Hoult as the protagonist.

A new “Dracula”

Through “People” the first official images of Cage as Prince of the Carpathians have been shared and we can almost confirm that this new film will provide a good new batch of memes of the actor.

The look that the actor has is quite strange and curious. It completely distances itself from what is seen in similar vampire films, giving it contemporary clothing but maintaining the colors and essence of classic clothing. Restyled, of course, and with very long nails, culminating hands loaded with accessories.

A first look at Nicholas Hult as Renfield has also been revealed. This one, on the contrary, does look a bit more normal and it is not so shocking to see the actor getting into this role.

What is "Renfield" about?

The film was written by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ridley, who seek to show the toxic relationship between the protagonist and the villain in a current context, leaving aside the more traditional adaptations. Renfield is not only a loyal subject of Dracula, but also helps him obtain victims, so the theme would focus on who needs the other more.

Also, it is known that Renfield will fall in love with a traffic officer, played by Awkwafina, being his relationship with her and that will inspire him to get away from his violent boss.

The film will be released in 2023, setting the date for April 14.