Nintendo Switch: 10 more games to be released between June 13 and 30

Nintendo Switch is one of the consoles that releases the most video games each month, probably because it is a little ‘easier’ and cheaper to design a game for that console than for others like the Playstation or PC.

But the truth is that Nintendo Switch fans have one of the largest collections of videos released in 2023, while on other platforms like Steam for a single genre 5-10 games are released in a month, on Nintendo Switch a minimum of 20 is expected. + monthly games.

Among the June 2023 video games for Nintendo Switch are Jack Jeanne, Sonic Origins Plus and AEW: Fight Forever for professional wrestling lovers, that game was developed by THQ Nordic.

The list of 10 games that will be released from June 13 to June 30, 2023

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is one of the games on the list, but it will not only be available for Nintendo Switch gamers but also for other platforms and especially on Steam on June 27.

1. Dordogne – (June 13)

2. Fall of Porcupine – (June 15)

3. Jack Jeanne – (June 15)

4. Sonic Origins Plus – (June 23)

5. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – (June 27)

6. AEW: Fight Forever – (June 29)

7. Crime O’Clock – (June 30)

8. Everybody 1-2 Switch – (June 30)

9. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – (June 30)

10. Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – (June 30)

The last day of the month will be one with the most releases, four games in total, including three games for detectives and crime lovers, Crime O’Clock, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.