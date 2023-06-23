No Hard Feelings is the new comedy from Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and Andrew Barth Feldman (HSM:TM:TS)that has everyone on edge. The film was scheduled for release on June 16, but was delayed until June 23.

The story follows Maddie, who finds herself on the verge of losing her house, but discovers an interesting job posting where she will have to transform an introverted 19-year-old before the summer is over or die trying.

Gene Stupnitsky directs the film, which marks the 32-year-old actress‘ return to the big screen. The director and John Phillips were responsible for adapting and writing the screenplay.

‘No Hard Feelings’ Soundtrack: Full track list