Noah Schnapp is enjoying his last summer off before moving on to become just another college student, despite his tremendous success as an actor. Stranger Things has catapulted him to the top but he doesn't feel like it's really his case. Here's what he had to say about his new job as a lifeguard.

Noah Schnapp, has landed a new summer job while he waits for Stranger Things season 5 production to resume. The actor recently confessed that his acting job would be cut short because he was accepted to the college he wanted to attend.

He confessed the exciting news in a TikTok video where his family was seen reacting to his expected admission to the University of Pennsylvania, where he plans to study business. He was always very confident about why he wanted to get his degree and confessed to Flaunt that several times he felt acting was getting a little repetitive and that he would rather try new things.

Schnapp is not the only actor on the series who plans to broaden his horizons. His castmate and best friend, Millie Bobby Brown, has already decided which college she intends to attend and what to study. Soon, the 18-year-old actress will be heading off to Purdue University to study human services.

Noah Schnapp is working as a lifeguard to keep his feet on the ground

The Stranger Things actor confessed that his new summer job as a lifeguard allows him to stay true to himself and helps him remember where he came from, despite having been in the media spotlight for so long. "It's kind of a 'just for fun' thing. I grew up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it kept me grounded", he stated.

As she prepares for her time in college, the actor is enjoying her last summer off. "Millie is doing the same thing with her education: she's learning about other things. I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was the next pretty clear thing for me", he assured.