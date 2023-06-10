Noel Gallagher had one of the best days in his life as Manchester City won the Champions League beating Inter Milan in the final. For almost five decades, the former member of Oasis has publicly shown his extraordinary support for the club.

This occasion was very special for Gallagher’s beloved team. They conquered the tournament for the first time ever and became only the second English club to conquer the treble: Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

As a consequence, in an incredible moment for music fans, the celebration was massive for Noel Gallagher after the Champions League final. It included an Oasis hit.

Noel Gallagher sings Oasis after Manchester City won the Champions League

In a shocking turn of events, Noel Gallagher couldn’t be at Istanbul to watch Manchester City as he had an already scheduled concert at San Diego. Maybe it was a matter of soccer fate.

“I won’t be in Istanbul. I always make sure the dates around the Champions League are free and usually that’s always around the end of May. What wasn’t factored in was the World Cup and the knock-on effect. I’m contractually obliged to play the gig no matter what and I’m OK with that. I will watch the game in a San Diego bar.“

He watched it indeed as many videos on social media show Noel Gallagher celebrating in a San Diego bar. Believe it or not, Noel sang one of Oasis’ greatest hits: Don’t Look Back in Anger. Just an amazing moment and, maybe, a possible hint to a future reunion.