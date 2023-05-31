Noor Alfallah is known for being an entrepreneur and film producer who has rubbed shoulders with big stars in the entertainment world. On Tuesday night, May 30, the news was confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Al Pacino.

It is not the first time that the young entrepreneur is in a relationship with a man who has been with her for a few decades. Now, with the announcement of her baby, many have been wondering who she is and many other aspects of her private life.

Alfallah, who belongs to one of the most respected and wealthy families in Beverly Hills, is already in her eighth month of pregnancy, so it won’t be long before the world gets to meet the 83-year-old Oscar-winning actor’s fourth child.

Noor Alfallah’s age and height

Noor was born on December 2, 1993 in California, so she is currently 29 years old. The young producer is quite tall, measuring 5 Feet 7 Inches (170 centimeters).

Noor Alfallah’s family

The Alfallah family, to which Noor belongs, is well known in the United States and especially in California. The young woman is the daughter of Fallah Alfallah, president of Q8 Capital Inc and Alana Alfallah, part of the Beverly Hills socialite.

They have been surrounded by cameras most of their lives, as they are part of the circle of great businessmen and figures of the city. For this reason, Noor has rubbed shoulders with iconic Hollywood stars from a very young age.

Noor Alfallah’s love life

Noor’s reputation is a delicate issue, as she has been criticized by many media and has even been branded as a gold digger. This is due to the fact that her love affairs, which were made public, were with important figures much older than her and with great fortunes.

Her first relationship would be with the singer of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger. The two began dating when he was 74 and she was 22, in 2017. They did not last too long together, as a year later they would have gone their separate ways.

At the time, the producer confessed “Our ages didn’t matter to me. The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me”.

Some time after announcing her separation, she was linked to actor Clint Eastwood, but Noor assured that he was just a friend and that nothing romantic happened between them.

Later she would announce her engagement with Nicolas Berggruen, a multimillionaire who was 32 years older than her. They were together for a few months and even though it didn’t work out, they consider each other great friends and Alfallah called him “her best friend for life”.

Then came the turn of Eli Roth, the film director and actor who worked on Inglourious Basterds. Although the relationship was never 100 percent confirmed, many believe it only lasted a few months.

She is currently in a relationship with Al Pacino and they are expecting their first child together. They met during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and their romance became official after being photographed at Felix Trattoria restaurant in Venice.

Noor Alfallah’s net worth

The film producer has a fortune of $3 million, according to Married Biography and Distractify. Her earnings are expected to skyrocket and what she has added so far is due to her multiple jobs in the film and television industry.

Noor produced several short films such as La Petit Mort, Brosa Nostra and two feature films called Billy Knight and Little Death. She studied film and TV at the University of California and over the years became Vice President of Lynda Obst Productions (owned by Sony).