The German cult film Nosferatu will once again return to the big screen but this time from acclaimed director Robert Eggers. Two of the most popular actors of the new generation will give life to the main characters of the horror story. Here we tell you all about the remake.

Nosferatu, the well-known 1992 cult horror film, is back with a new version. This time it will be carried out by Robert Eggers, who a few months ago released The Northman (with Alexander Skarsgard and Anya Taylor-Joy). The disturbing story arc caught the attention of several well-known directors and they have already given him the green light to begin development.

Deadline reported that the two lead actors have already been cast, after having to replace the first two due to scheduling and scheduling issues. The film will have the support of Focus Pictures and Studio 8, who have already said yes to the cast.

Eggers' version will not be the first remake of the 1922 film, as Werner Herzog directed Nosferatu the Vampyre in 1979. Originally the story was related to the mythical novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, but was not accepted by the writer's widow and opened a lawsuit. It soon became a cult film. The possible release date has not been disclosed at this time.

'Nosferatu' Cast

The first options to play the main characters were Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy, but Studio 8 executives refused to hire them, since the budget was beyond the company's budgetary possibilities, in addition to the different titles that were already on their agenda. So the director had to reassemble his team and find two new celebrities.

That's when the two big-name actors who have been definitively selected appeared: Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp. This was made possible thanks to the financial backing of Focus and they will be playing Count Orlok and Ellen Hutter.

'Nosferatu' Plot

The plot installs the story of a real estate broker who needs to sell a castle whose owner is the eccentric Count Graf Orlock. The latter is actually a millennial vampire who spreads terror in the Bremen region and soon takes an interest in Ellen, the wife of Thomas Hutter, the businessman.

Now, with the new version on the way, the synopsis they have released defines it as "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany. In this one, the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her will bring with him unspeakable horror".