We always want to know what's going to happen in the future. Can some people predict it? According to the Internet, Nostradamus has been quite accurate. Let's see which of his predictions for 2021 came true.

French philosopher Michel de Nôtre-Dame, most known as Nostradamus, is one of the most famous characters of history thanks to his not-so-happy prophecies, which are written in his book “Les Prophéties,” a collection of poetic quatrains.

While there has been controversy surrounded his prophecies, it’s widely believed that he predicted some serious and calamitous events such as the French Revolution, the development of the atomic bomb and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Last year, his name also appeared in the news as the Internet was sure he predicted the Covid-19 pandemic and other natural disasters. So, as the year almost comes to an end, let’s see which of his prophecies for 2021, according to the New York Post, came… True? Judge for yourself.

Nostradamus' predictions for 2021 that came true

“Fire and sparks in the sky”

Well, as many critics have pointed out, his prophecies are vague enough to be some-what true. And this one it's kind of the case. For this year, NASA said that there would be meteor showers and, as astrology lovers would know, there have been several eclipses.

“Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows…”

/ Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: / The Great One to be no more, all the world to end,” the philosopher wrote. Here, many people think he might be alluding to the coronavirus pandemic which started in 2020… But in 2021, while there has been some improvement, it’s consequences are still felt to this day, including the emergence of new variants.

Few young people: half-dead to give a start.”

… A Zombie apocalypse? Well, for Reuters and other agencies of fact-checkers, this wasn’t the case. Of course, there’s no evidence he was referring to zombies. So, what does “half-dead” mean? Well, since he seems to be referring mainly to young people, it could be a lot of things: job insecurity and people only living for work, or even, the alarming rise of depression. What do you think?