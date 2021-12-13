A new year is just days away and we want to know what the next year has in store for us. Here, check out what Nostradamus predicted for 2022.

We are approaching a new year, and we know what that means: parties, a list of resolutions, and reading our horoscope or prophecies for 2022. If you want to know what the next year might have in the cards for humanity, you might be interested in what Nostradamus had to say about it.

The French philosopher, also known as Michel de Nôtre-Dame, is widely known for his quite-accurate prophecies, which were written in his book “Les Prophéties,” a collection of poetic quatrains published in 1555.

He supposedly predicted major historical events such as the atomic bomb and the September 11 terrorist attacks. With 2020 and 2021 having been rough years, we have to say that, according to Nostradamus, things for 2022 are not getting any better.

Nostradamus' predictions for 2022

In order to be fair, there’s something that needs to be said: Nostradamus predictions are extremely vague. Also, he didn’t exactly refer to exact dates for his predictions, they were based on astrological movements. Here, check out his prophecies for 2022, according to History.co.uk:

War in France

One of the prophecies that is speculated to be due in 2022 is the prediction of war reaching Europe. He wrote: “Blue-head shall white-head / harm in such degree / As France’s good to both shall e’er amount.” The invasion of France is a recurring theme in Nostradamus predictions. But, of course, it’s kind of vague so it could mean anything, even the World Cup, perhaps?

Starvation and inflation

“No abbots, monks, no novices to learn; / Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax / So high the price of wheat, / That man is stirred / His fellow man to eat in his despair”. Well, after two years of pandemic and political instability all around the world, it’s not that surprising that 2022 will be marked by (another) economic crisis.

Climate change

This isn’t news for any of us, but let’s break it down: “Like the sun the head shall seal the shining sea: / The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil. / When Rhodes and Genoa / Half-starved shall be / The local folk to cut them up shall toil.”

Global temperatures are rising and the consequences have been observed during recent years: coral reefs are dying due to the rise of sea temperatures and, in June, thousands of fishes died in Mar Menor, Spain.

Rise of Artificial Intelligence

So, Nostradamus predicted Elon Musk and his inventions? Many people interpret this passage as a sign of IA: “The Moon in the full night over the high mountain, / The new sage with a lone brain sees it: / By his disciples invited to be immortal, / Eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire.” Lone brain? Disciples? Sounds like people failing in the trap of social media algorithms, maybe. What do you think?