Now You See Me 3 is a done deal and the project is already in development. Starring again the illusionist duo Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, the third installment will return with more amazing magic numbers, revenge and exorbitant money theft. Here we tell you everything we know so far.

The first Now You See Me movie arrived in 2013 and since that time has installed a new fetish and love for magicians and illusionists. The story caused a furor and this time it will have Ruben Fleischer as director. He was responsible for great productions such as Venom, Uncharted and Zombieland, so the project is expected to have great visual effects.

Eric Warren Singer, known for his work on America Hustle, will write the script while Secret Hideout's Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman will produce. The project will be overseen by Lionsgate's Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude. It was expected that the story would continue thanks to the success it has had since the first part, which grossed $351 million worldwide.

Fleischer spoke about the opportunity to be involved in the third installment of the franchise and said "I'm a lifelong fan of heist movies: I love that I'm drawn to the twists and mystery where nothing is what it seems. And that's even more true when the robbers are magicians: the opportunities are endless. Eric was able to unlock an exciting new way for a new movie and fun new characters, so I'm excited to delve even deeper".

Now You See Me 3: Who are the cast?

Although the cast has not been officially confirmed, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson are expected to return for their iconic roles as J. Daniel Atlas and Merritt McKinney. According to sources close to the production and the writer of the script, they assured that "Singer's new version will capture the fun, magic and spirit of the original, introducing new characters into the world and at the same time creating opportunities for the cast to reprise their roles".

We could also be getting closer to the revelation due to some statements made by the director. Fleischer said in a statement that "There are three things in this world I absolutely love.... Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and magic. Having the opportunity to work with these two talented actors, as well as the rest of the incredible cast of the 'Now You See Me...' films, is a dream come true".

Now we can only wait for confirmation of the official casting for the third installment and whether Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Radcliffe and Morgan Freeman will return to bring their characters to life once again.

Now You See Me 3: What will the movie be about?

The story will again focus on the gang of criminal magicians known as the Four Horsemen who perform amazing stunts with the intention of stealing huge amounts of money, either from a bank or a rich man. This installment should not be much different from all the previous ones, but we may see Walter Mabry, played by Daniel Radcliffe, seek revenge for what happened in the previous film.

The project is still in development, so not many details of what is to come are known yet. The cast, release date and official plot are expected to be confirmed later on. So we just have to wait a few more months and in the meantime have a marathon with the past movies.

Where and how to watch all Now You See Me movies

Now You See Me

An FBI agent and an Interpol detective track a team of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances and reward their audiences with the money.

Available on fuboTV (7 day-free trial).

Now You See Me 2

One year after outwitting the FBI and winning the public’s adulation with their mind-bending spectacles, the Four Horsemen resurface only to find themselves face to face with a new enemy who enlists them to pull off their most dangerous heist yet.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.