According to numerology, 2022 is a 6 Universal Year. However, you can also know what this year is going to be like for you with your Personal Number Year. Here, check out how to calculate it and what it means.

Do you want to know how this year is going to be? Well, you’re not alone. As humans, we like to know (or imagine) what the future holds. So, it’s not surprising that we clinch into different sources for predictions like Western, Chinese astrology, and numerology.

If you’re unfamiliar with numerology, you just have to know that it is the mystical study of numbers and it’s related to astrology. According to this belief, every number has a special meaning or vibration, and that vibration can determine how things go or what themes or aspects of our lives have the most importance in a given moment.

And, of course, numerology can help us predict events. Besides the Universal Year Number, you can also know how the year is going to be for you with your Personal Year Number. Here, check out what that is and what 2022 has in store for you, according to what numerologist Gita Hariani writes for freepressjournal.com:

Numerology 2022: How to calculate the personal year number

It’s really simple. You just have to add your birthday date, your birthday month and the universal year, in this case, 2022. Double-digit numbers are reduced to a single digit, except 11 or 22. For example: If your birth date is 16th June, your calculation will be: 1 + 6 (date) + 6 (June) + 6 (2022) = 19 = 1+9 = 10 = 1+0 = 1, hence it will be a 1 personal year for you in 2022. If the result is 11 or 22, that’s it.

What your personal year number means for 2022

PY 1: New beginnings, start to make the changes you want to see in your life.

PY 2: Cooperation, building relationships (work-related or personal), partnerships, patience.

PY 3: Communication, self-expression: launch a new project related to social media or website, new business, have fun.

PY4: Planning, attention to detail. Concentrate on work to reach your goals.

PY 5: Change, freedom, surprises, opportunities. Do things in a different way and take care of your body.

PY 6: Home, marriage, beauty, family. Concentrate on your relationships and financial wealth.

PY 7: Rest, rejuvenation, spiritual discoveries. Be with nature, know your soul and what are your beliefs.

PY 8: Manifestation, resources, leadership, goals, rewards. A year for empowerment. Create abundance for others and see it return manifold.

PY 9: Culmination, release, wisdom. This year will make space for the next nine year cycle. Old patterns/behaviors may cease to exist.

PY 11: According to Hariani, “the central theme is like PY2 but in PY 11, your senses are very heightened.”

PY 22: Also, “this year is like PY 4 but on a larger scale. A master builder year. The world is your oyster!”, explains Hariani.