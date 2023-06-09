Noel Gallagher is a brilliant musician, but also a great fan of Manchester City. That’s why this Saturday, all his attention will be on the Champions League final between his beloved team and Inter Milan.

This could be the biggest season in Manchester City’s history as they could claim the famous treble. They’ve already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. The European Cup is the final step. By the way, the Citizens have never hoisted that trophy.

As a consequence, the rumors of a possible Oasis reunion between Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam have sparked on social media as it would be a massive event for music. Read here to find out his latest promise if Manchester City win the title.

Will there be an Oasis reunion if Manchester City win the Champions League?

Though many people believed Noel Gallagher would attend the match, that won’t happen. In an incredible turn of events, fate kind of worked against the former leading member of Oasis as he has a concert in San Diego.

“I won’t be in Istanbul. I always make sure the dates around the Champions League are free and usually that’s always around the end of May. What wasn’t factored in was the World Cup and the knock-on effect. I’m contractually obliged to play the gig no matter what and I’m OK with that. I will watch the game in a San Diego bar.“

During an interview with Manchester City’s official website, Noel Gallagher indeed made a promise if they win the Champions League, but, unfortunately, it’s not related to Oasis.

“If City win and Haaland scores a hat-trick, I’ll be going on in my underpants (to the concert). If we don’t win, it will be disappointing for a few days, but we are Premier League champions again and we have won the FA Cup. That’s not to be sniffed at and this could still turn into one of the greatest seasons from any football team ever. Fingers crossed.”