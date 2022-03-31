The upcoming Star Wars series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', has a new release date. Ewan McGregor, who will reprise his role as the general made an incoming transmission. Here find out when you will be able to stream this series.

Disney+ changed the release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi,the new Star Wars series. It was originally scheduled to hit the catalog on May 25. Now, its premiere will another day with two episodes.

This series marks the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, and Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars. They are joined by Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and Maya Erskine.

The official synopsis of the show states that the story “begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

When can I stream 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'?

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney Plus debut is happening a little later than intended. The series will now premiere on May 27, two days after its original release date, Disney announced on Today. Along with the new date, Disney also revealed that fans will get the first two episodes of the series at once, which should help make up for the two-day wait.