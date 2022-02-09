Disney+ just announced the release date of the highly anticipated series Obi-Wan Kenobi, satrring Ewan McGregor. Here, check out what you need to know about this new Star Wars project.

Fans of Star Wars can be content knowing that there are several franchise projects coming their way. Disney+ just wrapped the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett, but there are two series that will be released this year: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

The streaming service is also preparing a third season of The Mandalorian, which is currently in production, and a Rosario Dawson’s spinoff Ahsoka, which is in the casting stage. So, it’s safe to say that fans won’t be orphans of content.

Ewan McGregor will come back to Obi-Wan Kenobi. “I’m really excited about it,” McGregor told The Hollywood Reporter last year. He first played the character in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999). Here, check out what we know about the series so far.

When is Obi-Wan Kenobi coming out?

The new Disney+ series will debut on May 25, Disney announced Wednesday. The show will debut exactly 45 years after the original Star Wars opened (May 25, 1977).

What is the plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The official synopsis is: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi series: Cast

Alongside McGregor, Hayden Christensen returns to play Darth Vader. The rest of the cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Who is directing?

The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who also directed two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1. She also has been behind the camera in episodes of the Netflix Marvel series Jessica Jones. She has also directed episodes of Better Call Saul, American Gods, and Fear the Walking Dead.