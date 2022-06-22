As every Wednesday, the sixth and final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now available on Disney +. Here we tell you everything we know about a possible second season.

Ewan McGregor has stepped back into the shoes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, where the Jedi Master faces the consequences of his greatest defeat: the fall and corruption of his former friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has received multiple good reviews as Disney has released episodes. For example, Rotten Tomatoes has given it an 84 percent. In this latest episode, the production company decided to give Star Wars fans a big surprise with a classic appearance that turned everyone's heads.

It was not only the fights between Kenobi and Vader, but the emotion of each of the dialogues that made the return of both characters unique. With the end in our hands, is it possible that there will be a continuation? Will we see McGregor and Christensen dust off their sabers to fight once again?

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Will there be a second season?

The idea of a second season doesn't sound so far off, even though it has always been said that it would be a miniseries. The main characters have been dropping several hints, one of which is the fact that there will be 10 years of story missing between the end of the first season and Star Wars Episode IV.

Ewan McGregor has confirmed that he would bring the character back to life. "It was created as a limited series. And in a way, it does what I wanted to do in terms of creating a bridge between film 3 and 4 and getting closer to Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in A New Hope. And if that comes through. Yes, I'd like to do another one," the actor commented.

The ending of the series is left open enough for the story to continue. There is a rumor that not only Disney and Lucasfilm have already given the green light for a season 2, but that the series' planned ending was modified in a way that could leave the door open for a second installment on the Disney+ streaming platform, according to Esquire.