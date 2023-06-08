Ocean Eleven's prequel with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie: Everything we know so far

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are ready to take the world by storm with the upcoming Barbie live-action movie. However, Greta Gerwig’s film won’t be the last time that the pair will work together. They are set to work together again in the Ocean’s Eleven prequel.

The last time that the franchise hit theaters was in 2018, with Sandra Bullock’s all female film. In total, the franchise has grossed over $1,422,492,765 with all the films, and they all had a combined budget of $350 million.

This film will take place in the same universe as the 2001 classic, which starred George Clooney and Julia Roberts. While there’s not much details so far, here’s everything we know about the film.

What is the plot?

According to reports, the prequel is set during the Monaco Grand Prix in 1962. It is described as an “epic love story” and “adventure disguised as a heist.” It’s also inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Killer and Notorious.

Who else is in the cast?

So far, only Gosling and Robbie have been attached to the project.

Is there a release date?

No, there’s no release date yet. However, Collider reports that the movie is “set to start rolling cameras relatively soon. According to the Production List, the film will begin filming by the end of the month (July)”. However, that seems unlikely as Gosling and Robbie will be promoting Barbie.