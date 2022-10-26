Olivia Cooke is one of the new actresses who have quickly established themselves in the entertainment industry. Thanks to her role in House of the Dragon, she has made a huge leap to fame and is now known as one of the best in the business. Here, check out all about her.

Olivia Cooke is one of the actresses of the moment thanks to her participation in House of the Dragon, where she plays the adult version of Alicent Hightower. Her work in the series has been one of the most praised and highlighted of all, along with that of Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen.

During an interview with The Guardian, she confessed that she wasn't sure she wanted to play the role of Alicent and that she realized it right after she finished her audition for the HBO drama. "When I was auditioning, I was definitely like 'I don't know if this is what I want for my life.' But then I got to see the first two scripts, and it was good", she stated.

She wasn't too sure she wanted the role, as when she was in her early 20s, Olivia had a complete nervous breakdown, as she confessed in a photo shoot for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty. She was forced to take a tonic due to all the problems she was having from the stress caused in 2016, as she was filming Thoroughbreds and Ready Player One at the same time.

Olivia Cooke's age and love life

Olivia was born on December 27, 1993, so she is currently 28 years old. She grew up with her family in Oldham, England and currently resides in New York City. Regarding her love life, the actress has been involved with three great actors.

In 2014 she had a relationship with Alex Roe but it did not last long. The following year, she was in a couple with Christopher Abbott until 2019, consolidating a relationship of almost four years. Then, at the end of 2019 and until mid-2020, she was dating her co-star in the movie Pixie, Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody).

She is currently paired with Jacob Ifan, a Welsh actor, best known for his lead role as Jake Vickers in the BBC police drama series Cuffs.

Olivia Cooke's net worth and social media

The actress' net worth is $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is thanks to her multiple jobs in the entertainment industry. It is not yet known how much they have paid all the actors that make up the cast of House of the Dragon but it is estimated to be a good sum, since it cost around $20 million per episode and has a total of 10, which means that they spent a total of $200 million.

The social network Olivia uses the most is Instagram, where she appears as @livkatecooke. She has no Twitter and no Tik Tok but she has appeared in several videos with her friends and colleagues from the cast.

Olivia Cooke's movies and TV shows

Cooke has been in several television and film productions. After he performed at the Oldham Theatre, a casting director fought to get him roles and that's when he appeared in two BBC miniseries in 2012: Blackout and The Secret of Crickley Hall.

After trying her hand at television, Olivia said she felt more at home there than in the theater because she was a bit embarrassed by the exaggerated gestures that are sometimes necessary in plays. Despite not having much experience, she distinguished herself among several other actresses to land a role in The Quiet Ones.

In 2012 she acquired an agent in Los Angeles and after reading the character descriptions for a prequel series to Psycho, entitled Bates Motel, she decided to audition for the role of Emma Decody. Three weeks later she got the part. The series was a hit and from there she began to make a name for herself in the industry. The rest was history.

She participated in films such as Ouija, an action-horror movie based on the Hasbro board game. Also Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, among others.