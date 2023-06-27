Olivia Rodrigo rose to stardom after releasing Drivers License, her first song as a solo artist in the music industry. However, her face was already known, especially after participating in the High School Musical series.

The release of her first album, titled Sour, was a success and she managed to win three Grammys and then Times named her the artist of the year in 2021. Her career is at its peak and she is ready for the release of her second album.

Guts will release to the public and its fans on September 8 of this year. “This album is about the pain of growing up and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life”, confessed the 20-year-old star.

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth?

The 20-year-old singer is one of the richest young singers, with a net worth of $8 million. Her earnings come not only from her music, but also from her sponsorships with different brands and her acting career.

Olivia is back with the music and has already announced the arrival of her first single after some time off. It’s been two years since her last album and since she released new songs. However, this June 30, Vampire will arrive on Spotify.