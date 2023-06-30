Olivia Rodrigo not only premiered her single Vampire, which belongs to her upcoming album Guts, but also broke some of her records. The music video for the song became the first in her career to surpass 10 million on YouTube.

Spotify crashed after the song became available on the platform, so it is believed that the saturation of people trying to listen to it would have caused problems. So the star continues to improve day by day.

The Guardian gave the song a perfect score and said that it is “A brilliant, bloodletting comeback…‘Vampire’ will also resonate deeply with a generation of young fans who are alert to abuses of power”.

Who was Olivia Rodrigo’s inspiration for Vampire?

Many of the 20-year-old singer’s fans have tried to tie in the lyrics and deduce to whom it is dedicated. Some of them believe it is about Olivia’s old flame: Adam Faze. The couple broke up some time ago and today would have celebrated their two-year anniversary.

“This song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I’m so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life”, she wrote in Instagram.