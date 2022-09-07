Olivia Wilde has built a solid career as an actor, covering different genres, and she is also a celebrated director thanks to her first film “Booksmart.” Here, check out where you can watch her most celebrated movies.

Olivia Wilde has been everywhere these days as the actor-turned-director is promoting her sophomore film “Don’t Worry Darling,” in which she also has a part. The thriller, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, has received mixed reviews so far, but most of them praise her talent behind the camera.

To be fair, not only the backstage drama has tarnished the film, but the bar was set high after her directorial debut “Booksmart” (2019). The coming-of-age comedy was well-received, even generating award buzz, and many critics (and fans) were hoping to see what Wilde would do next.

However, while she is making her first (solid) steps as a director, Wilde also has been part of several movies as an actor, and she will be part of Babylon. After starting on TV (remember her from The OC?), she moved on to be in major productions and indie films. Here, check out some of her most celebrated movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.

Olivia Wilde's best films and where to stream them

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Available on Disney+.

One of her first major roles, in “Tron: Legacy” she plays Quorra, an "isomorphic algorithm” and warrior within the virtual reality known as the Grid, where Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) enters to search for his father.

Rush (2013)

Available on Netflix

Rush follows the story of the great rivalry between Formula 1 drivers Niki Lauda and James Hunt. Olivia Wilde plays Suzy Miller, who marries Hunt and has a turbulent romance with him, which ultimately has several consequences.

Her (2013)

Available on Netflix

What to say about one of the best romance films ever. Here, Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with his computer's advanced operating system Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). Wilde’s role is small but crucial as one of the lead’s blind dates, which helps seeing his problems to connect with real people.

A Vigilante (2018)

Available on NightFightPlus

In this intense revenge-thriller, Wilde gives one of her most fearless interpretations of her career as a domestic abuse survivor turned vigilante, who tries to rid the fellow abused women and find her own abuser. Rated R.

Richard Jewell (2019)

Rent or buy on Prime Video, Itunes and more.

Based on the true story of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing, Richard Jewell is about the investigation behind the event. Wilde plays Kathy Scruggs, one of the journalists who frames Jewell as the perpetrator of the disaster.

Booksmart (2019)

Available on Hulu

Her directorial debut was a total success. “Booksmart” was described as one of the most witty, funny, charming and authentic films of that year. The story follows two best friends who try to live their best life one night before graduation.

People Like Us (2012)

Available on Hulu

One of Olivia Wilde’s collaborations with Chris Pine. In this film, Pine stars as Sam Harper, who discovers he has a sister he never knew and has to share an inheritance with her. Wilde plays Hannah, Sam’s girlfriend and a pivotal character for Sam’s journey.