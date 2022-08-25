Don't Worry Darling is very close to hitting theaters across the country, but the famous movie didn't always have the cast we saw in the previews. Here we tell you why Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf, who was going to play one of the main characters.

Olivia Wilde has been making waves in the film industry for some time now. Don't Worry Darling will be her second film as a director, since her debut was Booksmart, released in 2019. The actress has tailored the production with a lot of details because she wanted everything to be perfect.

The film, which has a release date of September 23, will bring to the big screen the story of Alice, a suburban housewife who begins to question her husband Jack and their town of Victory in the 1950s. Something very dark surrounds her family and neighbors living in the town, located in California.

In the beginning the cast was going to be completely different. Shia LaBeouf had been selected to play Jack, the role now played by Harry Styles, and Wilde was going to give life to Alice, who will be played by Florence Pugh. The director felt it would be best if the pair were younger and immediately decided to find another leading lady for her role.

Why did Olivia Wilde fire Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling?

He had originally been chosen to play Jack, but the director quickly changed her mind and ended up removing him from the project. At the time it had been announced that the reason for the dismissal had been due to typical scheduling problems, but word began to spread and the real reason came to light.

Olivia decided it was best to get Shia out of the way when she realized that Florence was going to have to act out some pretty strong scenes with the actor. A fact that the director didn't like so much because of LaBeouf's famous behaviors. "I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported", she said of the replacement.

Shortly after firing him, FKA Twigs' allegations of sexual assault against the actor came to light. During an interview with Variety, Olivia finally told what went wrong and why she decided to make that decision.

"I say this as someone who greatly admires [Shia LaBeouf's] work. His process was not conducive to the spirit that I demand in my productions. He has a process that somehow seems to require a combative energy, and I personally don't think it's conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe and trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job", stated the director of Don't Worry Darling.

"A lot came out after this happened that really bothered me, in terms of their behavior. For our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a film like this, I knew I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations", she added.