There has been a lot of speculation about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship, and if they ever were dating while she was still with Jason Sudeikis. According to a new report from the Daily Mail, things got ugly between the stars. Check out the full story.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis their decade-long relationship in November 2020, but two years later, fans are still trying to figure out what happened between them. And, it turns out, a former employee, the nanny, has a lot of things to say about their breakup, according to an explosive interview for the Daily Mail.

Since Wilde and Sudeikis called it quits, there has been endless speculation about their break up. Especially after Wilde was caught up holding hans with Harry Styles just a few months later (January 2021). The singer and the director met on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling,” and that also has been an object of controversy on its own.

While the “Booksmart” director denied that she left Sudeikis for Styles in an interview for Vanity Fair, their nanny for three years has a different story. Without naming her due to privacy concerns, the Daily Mail also has disclosed private messages between the employee and both actors. Check out the full story.

Olivia Wilde alledgedly left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

According to The Daily Mail, the nanny, who worked for the couple for three years looking after their kids Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, Wilde’s decision to end things with Sudeikis left him “blindsided,” and the actor didn’t handle the news well, especially after learning about her relationship with Styles.

“The thing about that was when Olivia left Jason, as she was filming and going out with Harry, she was still leaving him voicemails and texts saying she loved him and he was her everything,” said the nanny, who claimed that Jason left her to read the messages.

“When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry – I couldn't believe it. Just a month before when we were in LA, she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him,” she added. The nanny also recounted a moment in which the Ted Lasso actor made an attempt to stop her from leaving their home to go see Styles by lying under her car.

The nanny recalls that Wilde was saying to him that she was “scared of him,” and he then “went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.”

The employee also claims that she wanted to quit after things got toxic between the pair, and Sudeikis got mad when she texted Olivia. While she said she was going to work for six months until they could find a replacement, the nanny said she was "fired" by a "drunk" Sudeikis, while Wilde wasn't at home. The texts she shows the outlet support the claims.

Sudeikis and Wilde are in the middle of a legal battle for the custody of their children. Wilde was, infamously, served during the presentation for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the CinemaCon presentation. She then claimed that she “wasn’t surprised” by the move, saying there “was a reason” she “left the relationship.”

Update: Wilde and Sudeikis release a joint-statement

According to reporter Eileen Reslen, Jason and Olivia released a joint statement for Page Six in which they denied the allegations: "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they wrote.

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."