Olivia Wilde is recognized worldwide for her great work both in front of and behind the camera. The award-winning actress and filmmaker has earned millions throughout her career. Here's how much her net worth is so far.

Olivia Wilde has become one of the most recognized filmmakers in the entertainment world, in addition to being a great actress. Her latest project, Don't Worry Darling, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. On the big screen we have seen her in multiple major productions such as House, Tron: Legacy, The Change-Up, Cowboys & Aliens and The Lazarus Effect.

The director has done a superb job directing her film and has assembled an all-star cast to ensure that everything goes according to plan. She also has a non-starring role in the film, where she shares the screen with Florence Pugh and her boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Since a few years, Wilde has been involved in several controversies. First for the separation from her husband of 9 years, Jason Sudeikis, and then for starting a relationship with the most famous pop star in the world. Shortly after the filming of the movie began, tensions with Florence Pugh began.

How much is Olivia Wilde's net worth?

The actress' net worth is $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. From a young age the filmmaker has had a good financial position, since she married Italian musician Tao Ruspoli, son of Prince Alessandro Ruspoli, at the age of 19. The wedding took place in a school bus in Washington with only two witnesses, because the marriage was secret.

In 2011 she divorced and met Sudeikis, with whom she had two children. That's when her big investments in real estate began. That same year, he paid $2.295 million for a house in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles and in 2013, he sold it for $2.19 million. The following year they bought a 9-bedroom home in Brooklyn for $6.5 million.

But in 2019 they moved again and bought a home in Silver Lake for $3.49 million. There they resided with their two children until Olivia decided to break off the engagement. She currently lives alone but will likely move in with her current partner soon.