Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short will all come back for a second season of the sitcom ‘Only Murders in the Building’. Here, check out the plot, when and where to watch this seres.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short will all come back for a second season of the sitcom ‘Only Murders in the Building’. The show has been a total success among viewers and critics, with a 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series follows Gomez, Martin, and Short as a trio of true-crime experts who launch a podcats while investigating a murder in their own Upper West Side building. However, they get too involved with the crime. The second season will also feature a few new characters.

One is Alice, portrayed by Cara Delevingne, as Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in mystery” and will be a new interest for Gomez’s Mabel. The other one will be portrayed by Amy Schumer. Check out what we know.

When will season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ come out?

The second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ will come out on Tuesday, June 28. That day, the first two episodes will come out with new episodes dropping weekly through Tuesday, August 23, 2022. There are 10 episodes total.

What is the plot for the second season of 'Only Murders in the Building’?

The official synopsis for the next season: "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue—the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Where to watch 'Only Murders in the Building'?

You can watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu in the United States, and on Disney Plus if you’re located in Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland and more. You have to be subscribed to any of these platforms to be able to enjoy the series.